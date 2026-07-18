FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Cardinals On July 18

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kelly is 7-8 with a 5.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News