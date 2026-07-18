Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Cardinals On July 18

Kelly is 7-8 with a 5.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.