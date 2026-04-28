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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 28

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelly is 1-1 with a 9.31 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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