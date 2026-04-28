Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 28

Kelly is 1-1 with a 9.31 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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