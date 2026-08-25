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Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Royals On Aug. 25

Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

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