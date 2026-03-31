Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Play Rockies On March 31
Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.