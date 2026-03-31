Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Play Rockies On March 31

Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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