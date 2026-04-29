Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Marlins On April 29

Muncy is hitting for a .286 BA, .375 OBP and .592 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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