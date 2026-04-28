Max Muncy And Dodgers Face Marlins On April 28

Muncy is hitting for a .298 BA, .389 OBP and .617 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is 1.006, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.