Max Muncy And Dodgers Face Marlins On April 27

Muncy is hitting for a .300 BA, .394 OBP and .633 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.028, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Chris Paddack gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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