Max Muncy And Dodgers Face Guardians On March 30
Max Muncy and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Muncy has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Muncy had a .243 BA, .376 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 48 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 67 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.
Parker Messick gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.