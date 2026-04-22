Max Muncy And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On April 22

Muncy is hitting for a .291 BA, .371 OBP and .608 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.