Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Giants On April 21

Muncy is hitting for a .303 BA, .376 OBP and .632 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.008, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two home runs and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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