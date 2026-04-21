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Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers • #13 3B

Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Giants On April 21

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Muncy has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Muncy is hitting for a .303 BA, .376 OBP and .632 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.008, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two home runs and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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