Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Cubs On April 25

Muncy is hitting for a .292 BA, .376 OBP and .596 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .972, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (3-0) starts for the Cubs, his third of the season.

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