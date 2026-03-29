Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Rockies On March 29
Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Meyer has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Meyer went 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.