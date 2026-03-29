Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Rockies On March 29

Meyer went 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies averaged 3.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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