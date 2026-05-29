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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Mets On May 29

Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Meyer has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up just one hit.

The Mets are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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