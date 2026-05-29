Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Mets On May 29

Meyer is 5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up just one hit.

The Mets are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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