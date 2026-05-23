Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On May 23

Meyer is 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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