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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On May 23

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Meyer has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Meyer is 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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