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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On April 26

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Meyer has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Meyer is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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