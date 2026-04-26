Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On April 26

Meyer is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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