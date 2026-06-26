Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Cardinals On June 26
Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Meyer has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Meyer is 8-0 with a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.