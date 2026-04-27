Max Fried And Yankees Play Rangers On April 27

Fried is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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