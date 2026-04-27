Max Fried And Yankees Play Rangers On April 27
Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Fried has -144 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Fried is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up three hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.