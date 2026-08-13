Max Fried And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 13

Fried is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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