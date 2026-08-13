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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 13

Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Fried has -146 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Fried is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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