Max Fried And Yankees Take On Giants On March 25

Fried went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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