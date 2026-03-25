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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Take On Giants On March 25

Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Fried has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Fried went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Fried

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