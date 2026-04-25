Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Mariners On April 25

Liberatore is 0-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.