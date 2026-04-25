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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Mariners On April 25

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Liberatore is 0-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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