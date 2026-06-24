Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 24

Liberatore is 3-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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