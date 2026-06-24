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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 24

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +126 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 3-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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