Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 25
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.