Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 25

Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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