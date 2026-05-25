FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 25

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News