Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Braves On June 30

Liberatore is 3-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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