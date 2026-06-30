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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Braves On June 30

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 3-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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