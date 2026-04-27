Matthew Boyd And Cubs Play Padres On April 27

Boyd is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.