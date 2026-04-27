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Matt Boyd
Chicago Cubs

Matt Boyd

Chicago Cubs • #16 SP

Matthew Boyd And Cubs Play Padres On April 27

Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, April 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Boyd has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Boyd is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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