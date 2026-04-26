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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .186 BA, .278 OBP and .314 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 12 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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