Matt Wallner And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Wallner is hitting for a .186 BA, .278 OBP and .314 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 12 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

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