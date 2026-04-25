Matt Wallner And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 25

Wallner is hitting for a .195 BA, .290 OBP and .329 SLG with a 38.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 12 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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