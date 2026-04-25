Matt Wallner And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 25
Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Wallner is hitting for a .195 BA, .290 OBP and .329 SLG with a 38.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 12 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.