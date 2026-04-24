Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Rays On April 24

Wallner is hitting for a .190 BA, .281 OBP and .329 SLG with a 40.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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