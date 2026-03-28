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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On March 28

Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Wallner has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wallner had a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .776 and he scored 47 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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