Matt Wallner And Twins Face Mets On April 23
Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Wallner is hitting for a .190 BA, .281 OBP and .329 SLG with a 40.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Christian Scott will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.