Matt Wallner And Twins Face Mets On April 23

Wallner is hitting for a .190 BA, .281 OBP and .329 SLG with a 40.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

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