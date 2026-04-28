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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Play Mariners On April 28

Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .172 BA, .274 OBP and .290 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 12 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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