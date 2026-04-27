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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Mariners On April 27

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will face the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .180 BA, .277 OBP and .303 SLG with a 36.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 12 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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