Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Mariners On April 27

Wallner is hitting for a .180 BA, .277 OBP and .303 SLG with a 36.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 12 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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