Matt Vierling And Tigers Face Yankees On June 29

Vierling is hitting for a .203 BA, .259 OBP and .338 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 18 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.