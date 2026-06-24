Matt Vierling And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 24
Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers will face the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vierling has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Vierling is hitting for a .200 BA, .259 OBP and .344 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 17 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.