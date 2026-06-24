Matt Vierling And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 24

Vierling is hitting for a .200 BA, .259 OBP and .344 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 17 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.