Matt Olson And Braves Take On Twins On Aug. 19

Olson is hitting for a .262 BA, .339 OBP and .547 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 88 runs. In 549 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-5) out for his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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