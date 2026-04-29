Matt Olson And Braves Face Tigers On April 29
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Olson is hitting for a .299 BA, .378 OBP and .615 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.