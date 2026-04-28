Matt Olson And Braves Play Tigers On April 28

Olson is hitting for a .296 BA, .374 OBP and .609 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .983, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (4th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Phillies.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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