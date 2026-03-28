Matt Olson And Braves Face Royals On March 28

Olson had a .272 BA, .366 OBP and .484 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .850, which ranked 18th in MLB, and he scored 98 runs. In 724 plate appearances, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.