Matt Olson And Braves Play Red Sox On May 27

Olson is hitting for a .263 BA, .343 OBP and .554 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (3rd in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Connelly Early (4-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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