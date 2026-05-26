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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Red Sox On May 26

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Olson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .263 BA, .342 OBP and .545 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ranger Suarez (2-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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