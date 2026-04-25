Matt Olson And Braves Face Phillies On April 25

Olson is hitting for a .287 BA, .361 OBP and .583 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.

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