Matt Olson And Braves Face Phillies On April 24

Olson is hitting for a .282 BA, .359 OBP and .592 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (5th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Andrew Painter (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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