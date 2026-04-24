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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Phillies On April 24

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Friday, April 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .282 BA, .359 OBP and .592 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (5th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Andrew Painter (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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