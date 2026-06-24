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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Padres On June 24

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Olson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .340 OBP and .528 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

JP Sears gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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