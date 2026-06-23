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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Padres On June 23

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Olson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .271 BA, .342 OBP and .535 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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