Matt Olson And Braves Play Padres On June 23

Olson is hitting for a .271 BA, .342 OBP and .535 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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