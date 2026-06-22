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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Padres On June 22

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, June 22 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .271 BA, .343 OBP and .539 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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