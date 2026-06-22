Matt Olson And Braves Face Padres On June 22

Olson is hitting for a .271 BA, .343 OBP and .539 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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