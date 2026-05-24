Matt Olson And Braves Take On Nationals On May 24

Olson is hitting for a .263 BA, .343 OBP and .546 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (4th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

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