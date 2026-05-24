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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Nationals On May 24

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .263 BA, .343 OBP and .546 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (4th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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