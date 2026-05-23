Matt Olson And Braves Play Nationals On May 23

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .345 OBP and .554 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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