Matt Olson And Braves Play Nationals On April 23

Olson is hitting for a .265 BA, .348 OBP and .582 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (3rd in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.