Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 4

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .342 OBP and .541 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Marlins are sending Ryan Gusto (0-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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