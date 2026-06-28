Matt Olson And Braves Take On Giants On June 28

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .340 OBP and .524 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 53 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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