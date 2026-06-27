Matt Olson And Braves Play Giants On June 27

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .344 OBP and .531 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (14th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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